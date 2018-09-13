Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sharpened his attack on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the Narendra Modi-led NDA government after fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday claimed in London that he had met Jaitley to "settle matters" (regarding his Rs 9,000 crore bank loan default case) before he left India.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sharpened his attack on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the Narendra Modi-led NDA government after fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday claimed in London that he had met Jaitley to “settle matters” (regarding his Rs 9,000 crore bank loan default case) before he left India. Hours after Mallya made claims outside the London’s Westminster Magistrates’ court, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and called allegations made by Mallya very serious. Demanding Arun Jaitley’s resignation as Finance Minister over Mallya’s claims, the Congress president asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an independent probe into the matter.

Rubbishing Mallya’s claim, Arun Jaitley said that his claim is “factually false” and does not reflect any truth. Jaitley also issued a clarification over the matter in his Facebook post. The minister said he had never given him any appointments for any meeting since 2014.

However, the liquor baron’s serious allegations have given the Congress enough ammo to target the Finance Minister.

