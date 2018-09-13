Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sharpened his attack on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the Narendra Modi-led NDA government after fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday claimed in London that he had met Jaitley to “settle matters” (regarding his Rs 9,000 crore bank loan default case) before he left India. Hours after Mallya made claims outside the London’s Westminster Magistrates’ court, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and called allegations made by Mallya very serious. Demanding Arun Jaitley’s resignation as Finance Minister over Mallya’s claims, the Congress president asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an independent probe into the matter.
Rubbishing Mallya’s claim, Arun Jaitley said that his claim is “factually false” and does not reflect any truth. Jaitley also issued a clarification over the matter in his Facebook post. The minister said he had never given him any appointments for any meeting since 2014.
However, the liquor baron’s serious allegations have given the Congress enough ammo to target the Finance Minister.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Live Blog
Congress' PL Punia slams Arun Jaitley for meeting Vijay Mallya
Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh PL Punia briefed media on Thursday and claimed that he had witnessed the meeting between Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya that lasted for 20 minutes.
Arun Jaitly is lying. I saw him having prolonged meeting in Central Hall of Parliament about two days before he was allowed to escape from India. Choukidar is not only Bhagidar but also Gunahagar. @INCIndia @INCChhattisgarh https://t.co/VJkDk1ZCkK— P L Punia (@plpunia) September 12, 2018
Congress MP PL Punia is witness to 20-minute meeting of Vijay Mallya and Arun Jaitley in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi
The Congress president claims it was a sit-down meeting of 10-15 minutes.
Senior Congress leader P L Punia will brief media about the Mallya-Jaitely meeting: Rahul Gandhi
We have brought evidence of how Arun Jaitely is lying to the entire nation: Rahul Gandhi
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday said that Vijay Mallya informally approached him...He writes long blogs but interestingly didn't write of it anywhere: Rahul Gandhi