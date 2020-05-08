Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says the government needs to be transparent in its approach for lockdown exit plan as there are chances of economic slowdown due to current restrictions.

Addressing a press conference on the coronavirus situation in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on May 8 that the COVID-19 lockdown is not an on and off button. He said that it is a transition that requires a lot of cooperation between the Centre, state, and public. He added that the government should be transparent in the exit plan of the nationwide lockdown. He said everyone should know the criteria and the exact plan of the government.

Rahul Gandhi said that the government cannot continue without supporting the people who are suffering from lockdown as it is a psychological change. Rahul Gandhi also commented on the supply chain and the health system of all the zones starting from red, orange, and green and said that all are clashing. Further, the economically weaker section of society needs money and food immediately.

He further said that the Centre should listen to state government and district administration’s point of view and then take decisions. Responding to a question on the nationwide ongoing lockdown, Rahul Gandhi said that it is time to plan the future and take precautions to save the present and not to criticise the work and the actions of the government. He added that currently, we are losing time, the more we lose this time, the problem might get more severe.

I am now addressing a video press conference taking LIVE questions on Covid19 and the economic crisis we find ourselves in. Please join me right now, LIVE at:https://t.co/4WBysS69uG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2020

मालगाड़ी से कुचले जाने से मजदूर भाई-बहनों के मारे जाने की ख़बर से स्तब्ध हूं। हमें अपने राष्ट्र निर्माणकर्ताओं के साथ किये जा रहे व्यवहार पर शर्म आनी चाहिए। मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2020

Congress leader also said that it is also important to address the atmosphere of fear. COVID-19 is not deadly for 99 percent of people but for only 1 percent who are children and old, suffering from hypertension, diabetes, and anxiety. Some hours back, he also reacted on Maharastra train accident and said that he is ashamed at the treatment of daily wage workers and migrant workers, who are also called as nation builders.

