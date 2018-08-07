Congress President, Rahul Gandhi addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting blasted the BJP government, calling it a force of hate, spreading division and violence. Rahul asked party lawmakers to must work hard to give people an alternative to the bogus promise of Modiji's 'Achche Din'.

Calling the Narendra Modi government corrupt and a force of hate, spreading division and violence, Congress President, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday said that people of India want the Congress party and its allies to replace the NDA government in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

“The people of India are looking up to the Congress and its allied parties to help remove the Modi government and replace it with one which will listen to them, understand their problems and provide solutions that reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality in the country,” Rahul was quoted as saying by Indian Express during the Congress parliamentary party meeting.

Rahul asserted that the Congress needs to restore hope in the Indian farmers and youth, about their right to dignified life and decent incomes.

“The crisis of governance in India under the Narendra Modi government, marked by corruption, total economic failure, incompetence and spread of social divisiveness, is at its peak. There is a rising tide of anger against the current ruling dispensation that calls upon all of us to work very hard to give the people of India the alternative they deserve, an alternative to the bogus promise of Modiji’s Achche Din,” Rauhl attacked the BJP.

On the recent stand-off on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Rahul blasted the Centre for creating massive insecurity in Assam. The Congress president called the process as tardy and adviced the government to move swiftly to resolve the crisis.

Rahul mocked Narendra Modi over the slow passenger train comment, Modi had alleged that India has been a been a slow ‘passenger train’ for seventy years after Independence and now under the BJP country would become a sleek and shining ‘Magical Train’.

Rahul said that it has been 4 years since that train is being driven to disaster by an autocratic, incompetent and arrogant driver, who does not care what happens to the passengers he is responsible for.

