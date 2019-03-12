Speaking at the rally, Rahul said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting had taken place in the state after a long time and that there were two schools of thoughts in Gujarat. On one hand, there was Mahatma Gandhi while on the other it was hatred all over. It's love and peace that will win eventually, therefore BJP's hatred policy will not work in the 2019 polls, reiterated Rahul

On Tuesday at a public rally in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Congress President Rahul Gandhi lashed out at BJP and said all institutions in the country were under attack. He referred to 2018 press conference of the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court in January and said, in country’s history for the first time judges of the Supreme Court went to press and expressed concern over independence of the institution hinting government’s interference in the selection of the judges. Rahul said that people generally to SC for justice but in today’s Hindustan (India), SC judges were going to public & asking for justice, reported ANI.

Speaking at the rally, Rahul said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting had taken place in the state after a long time and that there were two schools of thoughts in Gujarat. On one hand, there was Mahatma Gandhi while on the other it was hatred all over. It’s love and peace that will win eventually, therefore BJP’s hatred policy will not work in the 2019 polls, reiterated Rahul. The Congress President criticised BJP for releasing Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar. He further said that the incumbent NSA chief Ajit Doval had escorted Azhar to Kandahar.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat: First time in history, 4 Supreme Court judges went to press & said they are not allowed to work. Generally, people go to SC for justice but in today’s Hindustan, SC judges are going to public & asking for justice. pic.twitter.com/8sLPUFQJmS — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

As part of party manifesto, Rahul promised loan waiver in Gujarat. The Congress president said that minimum income policy will be implemented by the party if it comes to power. Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Rahul said that PM made crore jobless with a smile. He also said that PM Modi did not do much to help farmers in the last five years as the BJP-led government had forgotten farmers with no substantial policies for small and medium industries.

Further, Gandhi hit out at BJP for helping out fugitives Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya and its pro-rich policies. Unemployment was highest in the last 45 years, added the Congress President.

Gujarat: Patidar leader Hardik Patel joined Congress party today. pic.twitter.com/YAmQh8fTf9 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

Rahul condemned PM Modi for involving Anil Ambani into his delegation team to France for the Rafale jet deal. Slamming the PM further, Rahul said Ambani who know nothing about making jets was taken to France with PM Modi’s delegation. Newly appointed UP- East General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also spoke at the rally about party’s agenda for the upcoming polls. A major addition has been made in Gujarat Congress party as Patidar community leader Hardik Patel formally joined the party at the rally on Tuesday.

