Rahul Gandhi at Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh in Odisha: Addressing the Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh in Bhubaneswar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the corrupt Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha is playing to chowkidaar's (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) tune.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi at Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh in Odisha: Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bhubaneswar, the capital city Odisha, to launch Congress’s poll campaign in the coastal state on Friday. Rahul took part in ‘The Odisha Dialogue’ in Bhubaneswar at 10.35 am in the city. Later, at 2:30 pm, he addressed a huge rally dubbed as ‘Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh’ at the Tamando Mini Stadium on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The Gandhi scion visited Odisha today in the aftermath of the sacking of senior Congress leaders Srikant Jena and Krushna Chandra Sagaria for anti-party activities while state Congress working president Naba Kishore Das tendered his resignation.

Newly appointed Odisha Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik welcomed Rahul Gandhi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar airport.

Given below is the highlight of the Congress president’s speech delivered at the Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh:

– BJP govt in Delhi and the BJD govt in Odisha function in a similar way. Industrialists fund the elections of the candidates in exchange for profitable projects

– Odisha has a rich history of non-violence. This land transformed Emperor Ashoka to take a non-violent path.

– The people of mineral-rich Odisha are poor. Because the resources of the state are taken away by industrialists.

– The youth of Odisha are migrating to other states in search of work. Congress government will generate employment opportunity within Odisha.

– Almost 1,31,000 government posts, 30,000 teacher posts, 1200 lecturer posts in universities and 3,000 lecturer posts in colleges are lying vacant in Odisha. Congress will fill these posts on a priority basis.

– As soon as the Congress government is formed in Odisha, the farmers will have to wait for only 10 days. Not 11, only 10. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10. Within 10 days, Congress will waive off loans of Odisha farmers.

– Congress laid the cornerstone of Green Revolution in Punjab and Haryana and changed the lives of the farmers there. The party wants to bring Green Revolution in Odisha.

– The party will initiate paddy procurement at the rate of Rs 2,600 per quintal on Minimum Support Price (MSP)

– Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is involved in corruption. He is running the state with help of bureaucrats who don’t pay heed to the problems faced by the people of the state.

– The young Indian is restless for change. As the nation inches closer to the elections, the Congress party urges all the young voters to choose a party that believes in love, freedom, unity, and above all, gives a voice to all Indians.

LIVE: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses Parivartan Sankalp Samavesh in Bhubaneswar.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More