Rahul Gandhi at Stella Maris College in Chennai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacted with the students of Chennai’s Stella Maris College. Rahul said economic growth is directly related to the mood of the nation and nobody is allowed to create a negative atmosphere in the country because negativity is not conducive to growth. The Congress leader said his party will move the country to a place where people feel empowered and happy.

Rahul Gandhi at Stella Maris College, Chennai: How many times have you seen the Prime Minister of India standing in the middle of 3000 women like this? How many times have you seen him standing here like this being open to any question from anybody? pic.twitter.com/NfMZATWNIP — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019

Rahul blamed the BJP government for the ongoing violence in Jammu and Kashmir. He said wrong policies adopted by the former Vajpayee government had set the fire in J&K. But when the Congress came to power in 2004, it decided to fight terrorism strategically. As a result, Pakistan got isolated from the international community and Congress managed to engage with the Kashmiris.

Again, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power and he committed a mistake by forming an alliance with the PDP…Today, his policies are actually setting fire to Jammu and Kashmir and allowing Pakistan to carry out terrorist attacks in our territory.

Addressing the students, the Congress president said that Modi never interacts with people freely as he is doing today. Modi should visit Stella Maris College and stand in front of 3,000 women to face questions.

