Prime Minister Narendra Modi lags behind Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the most searched Indian politician in the online news segment after the Congress’ resounding victory in Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, says a report published by the businessstandard.com.

In 2014, Narendra Modi was the most popular leader who had scored 37 against Rahul’s 4 on a scale of 100. Until recently, Gandhi was seen as nowhere close to competitor Modi. According to Google Trends, Modi’s popularity still remains intact in Gujarat while the Congress chief seems to have an edge over the prime minister in states like Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Consistent tweets and retweets, Congress party’s series of defeats and wins, Rahul’s rise in western and central India and the party’s digital game are the key factors that helped the Gandhi scion emerge as a frontline leader on the social media.

A tech-savvy Rahul, who sought the opinion of 730,000 Congress workers across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to name their chief ministerial choice through an audio message, successfully solved the fight for the CM post in a time-bound manner.

Earlier, Rahul’s Twitter following was pegged at only 7.6 million compared to Modi’s staggering 44 million followers. However, the Congress chief is catching up slowly and silently.

