Criticising the Modi government over the rise in crimes against women, Congress president Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi’s flagship programme Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and claimed that it was actually a warning to women to save themselves from BJP MLAs. Addressing a gathering at Mahila Adhikar Sammelan on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said that when BJP brought Beti Bachao Beti Padhao people didn’t really understand who the daughters were to be saved from. He added that as the time passed, they realised that their daughters were to be protected from all BJP MLAs.

Lauding the efforts of his government in save-guarding the women, Rahul Gandhi said that the crimes against women are rampant under Modi’s rule. He added that such crimes did not take place in the last four years when Congress was in power.

Rahul Gandhi further questioned PM Modi’s silence over Muzaffarpur shelter home case. Gandhi said that PM Modi just keeps silence when cases of rapes surface from BJP-ruled states. Rahul Gandhi was referring to Unnao rape case where a BJP MLA is the prime accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl.

The following matter was highlighted after the victim along with her parents staged a protest out Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s house in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the Women’s Reservation Bill, Rahul Gandhi said that they had told BJP that they will stand by them the day they pass the Bill. He further slammed BJP and RSS for attacking the Indian institutions. He said BJP and RSS have an ideology that the country will only be run by men and not women.

