Rahul Gandhi Birthday: Congress president Rahul Gandhi turns 49 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished good health and long life to the Congress chief on the day.

Rahul Gandhi Birthday: Rahul Gandhi has turned 49 today and wishes have been pouring in from across the country for the Congress president. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among others to wish the Congress chief on his birthday. PM Modi shared a tweet via his official Twitter handle wishing good health and long life to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi grabbed a spot in the top trends on Twitter after Congress party-workers, Gandhi’s supporters and party leaders started pouring-in wishes for Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress also shared a video titled “5 times Rahul Gandhi inspired Indians everywhere” to wish Gandhi, which has been liked over a thousand times. Ever since the party’s defeat in Lok Sabha elections 2019, Rahul Gandhi has been maintaining a distance from the limelight. He had taken the full responsibility of the party’s defeat and offered his resignation as party chief, however, it was not accepted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

On Congress President @RahulGandhi's birthday, we look back at five moments when he inspired Indians everywhere. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/Clj0gJ6kqj — Congress (@INCIndia) June 19, 2019

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi’s war of words remained the key highlight of the election season. While Gandhi targetted PM Modi with “Chowkidar Chor Hai” slogan, the latter retorted by setting the aim at his late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls marked the second massive defeat of the Congress that got only 54 parliamentary seats in the polls.

Apart from that, Rahul Gandhi also lost against BJP’s Smriti Irani from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, a Congress bastion. However, he won from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency and succeeded to manage a seat in the 17th Lok Sabha.

#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi distributes sweets among media personnel on his birthday today, at AICC Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/rnCVvaWcsC — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App