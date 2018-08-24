Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his recent address in Berlin accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamseva Sangh (RSS) for spreading hate and doing divisive politics in the country. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP-led government has been in a wrong direction, instead of competing with the actual competitor China.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in Berlin, launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamseva Sangh (RSS) and BJP saying that the ruling party’s ideology is in contrast with that of Congress. Rahul Gandhi, in his speech, said that Congress’ job is to unite people and focus on development. The Congress chief further accused BJP and RSS of dividing the country and spread hate, instead of competing with actual competitor China.

Talking about the RSS and BJP’s ideology Rahul Gandhi said, “RSS is trying to change the nature of India. Other parties haven’t tried to capture India’s institutions. RSS’s idea is similar to the idea of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world.”

Rahul Gandhi also shared statistics for employment and said China is able to employ 50,000 youths in every 24 hours, whereas India only hires 450 youth per day.

Rahul Gandhi along with senior leaders of the party met with senior leadership of the Labour Party which included Shadow Cabinet members. The delegation included Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Overseas Indian Congress and Milind Deora.

