Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted the Narendra Modi-government over the latest labour force survey that revealed that unemployment is at 45-year-high in India. In one of his latest tweet, Rahul used the term Fuhrer for PM Narendra Modi and used the hashtag #HowsTheJobs. Retorting to Rahul's remarks, the office Twitter handle of BJP used the term 'Mussolini' for Rahul Gandhi.

As the 2019 Lok Sabha elections draw closer, the war of words continued between Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party over the issue of job creation on Thursday. Targeting the Narendra Modi-led government over National Sample Survey Office (NSSO)’s periodic labour force survey which reveals that unemployment is at 45-year-high in India in 2017-18, Rahul Gandhi used the term ‘Fuhrer for PM Narendra Modi.

In his latest tweet, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Modi government with the phrase ‘NoMo jobs’ and added that the job creation report card for the current government shows that it is nothing short of a national disaster. Quoting the statistics from the report, the Congress president said it is time for NoMo2Go and added the hashtag #HowsTheJobs. The hashtag used in the tweet is a slight tweak of the popular catchphrase ‘How’s The Josh’ from Vicky Kaushal’s latest release Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s attack over BJP, the official Twitter account of the ruling party compared Rahul Gandhi to Mussolini and called his understanding of issues myopic and shortsighted. Emphasising that the report shows a sharp increase in jobs, the tweet added that only a man who has never had a proper job and is jobless can come up with such a thing.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More