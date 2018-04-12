Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for a midnight candle march protests (April 12-13) at India Gate. The march is to show the outrage against the mishappening and brutal rape incidents at Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

In cognizance to Unnao and Kathua rape incidents, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for a midnight (April 12-13) candle march protest at India Gate. The march is to show the outrage against the mishappening and brutal incidents. The candle march is also against the law and order situation in the country and continuously rising crime against women. “Congress President Rahul Gandhi to hold candlelight protest at India Gate at midnight of April 12-13, over Kathua and Unnao rape incidents” reports ANI.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi appealed to the people of NCT-Delhi to join the midnight candle march at India to show the outrage against Kathua and Unnao rape incidents. "Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice," Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

Condemning the rape incidents, a few hours ago Rahul Gandhi wrote on his Twitter account, "How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?"

Mahila Congress will observe #BlackDay on 17th April 2018 to protest against the @BJP4India complicity and @narendramodi 's silence over Kathua & Unnao rape cases and rising crimes against women through demonstrations across India. pic.twitter.com/U5TStmiXzw — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) April 12, 2018

A few days back, an eight-year-old girl from Bakharwal nomadic community was drugged, gang-raped, brutalised and murdered allegedly by men who wanted to instil fear and drive the community out of the region. The 15-page charge sheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir police station reveals the inhumanity still existing in our society. The horrific incident dates back to January 17, when a lifeless body of Asifa Bano was found in Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

