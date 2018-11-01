Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday afternoon met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. Addressing the media after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said they had a very good discussion and they are coming together to defend the democracy of the country for the sake of its future.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday afternoon met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. Addressing the media after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said they had a very good discussion and they are coming together to defend the democracy of the country for the sake of its future. Rahul Gandhi urged all opposition parties that they should bury the hatchet and join hands together keeping in view the democratic compulsion ahead of them. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu said that democratic institutions are being destroyed in the country, hence all parties must get together to save democracy.

Naidu further said Rahul Gandhi was leading the Opposition charge on irregularities in Rafale deal against the government. Putting a question mark on the fate of the country, Naidu said their mission is to save democracy and the Constitution as all democratic institutions are being destroyed by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

TDP parliamentarians – Jayadev Galla and CM Ramesh – were also present at the meeting. Earlier today, TDP chief met NCP president Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. Naidu was earlier called by senior Congress leader Veerapa Moily to join the Sonia Gandhi-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The Congress and TDP have decided to contest upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana together.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More