Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Rahul Gandhi Calls On People To Support Wayanad’s Tourism Revival

Gandhi had made the assertion during a virtual meeting with some Kerala Congress leaders and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi Calls On People To Support Wayanad’s Tourism Revival

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has called on people to visit Wayanad and appreciate its natural beauty to help revive tourism and support local livelihoods. He noted that while the recent landslide tragedy affected only the Mundakkai area, misconceptions have spread that the entire region has been impacted, leading to a significant decline in tourism.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi expressed his admiration for Wayanad, stating, “Wayanad’s beauty is undeniable, but it is the compassion and kindness of its people that has always drawn me here. Many of those who depend on tourism for their livelihoods are looking to you for support.”

READ MORE: Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence During Navratri

He assured the public that Wayanad remains vibrant and welcoming, urging them to experience its charm and assist in revitalizing the local economy. Earlier this month, he emphasized the importance of dispelling the idea that Wayanad is a “dangerous” destination in the wake of the landslides, during a virtual meeting with Kerala Congress leaders and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The landslides, which resulted in over 200 fatalities, have highlighted the challenges faced by Kerala, known for its fragile ecology in coastal and hilly regions. Although Gandhi won seats in two constituencies during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has resigned from the Wayanad seat, where his sister Priyanka Gandhi is set to contest a by-election.

Filed under

By Election congress leader Priyanka gandhi vadra Rahul Gandhi WAYNAD TOURISM

Also Read

Parliament Panel Receives 120 Million Responses On Waqf Bill

Parliament Panel Receives 120 Million Responses On Waqf Bill

India’s Men And Women Win Historic Golds At Chess Olympiad

India’s Men And Women Win Historic Golds At Chess Olympiad

Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence During Navratri

Kejriwal To Vacate Official Residence During Navratri

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Demands Justice On The Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Demands Justice On The Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

Telugu Desam Party Takes A Jibe At Jagan Mohan Reddy Over Tirupati Prasadam

Telugu Desam Party Takes A Jibe At Jagan Mohan Reddy Over Tirupati Prasadam

Entertainment

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Filmmaker Jon M Chu Opens Up About Creating ‘Accessibility In Oz’ For A Disabled Character

Filmmaker Jon M Chu Opens Up About Creating ‘Accessibility In Oz’ For A Disabled Character

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox