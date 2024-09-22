Rahul Gandhi Calls On People To Support Wayanad’s Tourism Revival

In a Facebook post, Gandhi expressed his admiration for Wayanad, stating, “Wayanad’s beauty is undeniable, but it is the compassion and kindness of its people that has always drawn me here. Many of those who depend on tourism for their livelihoods are looking to you for support.”

He assured the public that Wayanad remains vibrant and welcoming, urging them to experience its charm and assist in revitalizing the local economy. Earlier this month, he emphasized the importance of dispelling the idea that Wayanad is a “dangerous” destination in the wake of the landslides, during a virtual meeting with Kerala Congress leaders and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The landslides, which resulted in over 200 fatalities, have highlighted the challenges faced by Kerala, known for its fragile ecology in coastal and hilly regions. Although Gandhi won seats in two constituencies during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has resigned from the Wayanad seat, where his sister Priyanka Gandhi is set to contest a by-election.