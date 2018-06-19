BJP veteran LK Advani's former aide Sudheendra Kulkarni on Monday said India needs a leader who can solve big problems such as the Kashmir issue and therefore he would like to see Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the future prime minister. He also criticised Modi government for failing to develop the country in the past 4 years. He also advised Gandhi scion to visit China, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP senior leader LK Advani’s former aide Sudheendra Kulkarni sparked fresh controversy after stating that India now needs a leader who can resolve archaic problems of the country such as Kashmir issue under his leadership. Notably, Kulkarni was pointing to Congress President Rahul Gandhi for being capable of resolving such major issues. He also praised the Gandhi scion, by calling him a leader with a good heart.

Speaking at the panel discussion in Mumbai, he further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely failed to solve the big problems of India in the past 4 long years.

When asked about the ongoing border issue between India and Pakistan, he quickly commented that the only solution to normalize the ties with the neighbour is to hold peaceful dialogue. We must state what is required for solving the problem with Pakistan. And which is why I made a suggestion that I would like to see Rahul Gandhi as the future prime minister, he added at the event organised by All India Professionals’ Congress.

Charged up Kulkarni also lauded Gandhi for his compassion his efforts to develop the country. He was of the view that no political leader at present has spoken the language of love, compassion and affection other than Gandhi.

As the Lok Sabha elections 2019 is just around the corner, Kulkarni added that Congress President Rahul Gandhi must visit the neighbouring countries such as China, Bangladesh and Pakistan and emerge with new ideas to solve border disputes and other issues. He also cited an example of former PM Rajiv Gandhi and said that he too visited Afghanistan while in power.

The Congress leader Kulkarni also spoke about the Congress-RSS tussle and said that his party must come forward to hold a dialogue with the Sangh Parivar lead by Mohan Bhagwat in the near future.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More