Rafale deal controversy: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has challenged Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to prove orders given by the Central government to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), or resign. The Congress president said the defence minister should place documents before the Parliament to prove her claim that the Modi government has given Rs 1 lakh crore of orders to HAL, defence public sector undertaking.

In an afternoon tweet, the Congress president also tagged a media report that said no such orders have been placed

Rafale deal controversy: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has challenged Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to prove orders given by the Central government to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), or resign. The Congress president said the defence minister should place documents before the Parliament to prove her claim that the Modi government has given Rs 1 lakh crore of orders to HAL, defence public sector undertaking. He was referring to claims made by the defence minister in Lok Sabha during a debate on Rafale deal on Friday.

When you tell one lie, you need to keep spinning out more lies, to cover up the first one. In her eagerness to defend the PM's Rafale lie, the RM lied to Parliament. Tomorrow, RM must place before Parliament documents showing 1 Lakh crore of Govt orders to HAL. Or resign. pic.twitter.com/dYafyklH9o — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 6, 2019

In an afternoon tweet, the Congress president also tagged a media report that said no such orders have been placed. The Congress scion further accused the defence minister of lying in the Parliament over the Rafale deal to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lies.

On Saturday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharman spoke for two hours in the Parliament but did not answer his two simple questions. During a debate in Lok Sabha on Rafale deal on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had asked why Reliance Defence, owned by Anil Ambani, got the largest party of the offset contract in Rafale deal.

He had also questioned why did the Prime Minister Narendra Modi bypass the defence establishment to change the deal.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More