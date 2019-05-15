Rahul Gandhi claims new word added to the English dictionary, and it has to do a lot with PM Modi lies: The new word, claims Rahul Gandhi, is Modilie, which seems a direct attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over lying to the people across India. The Congress chief has also attached a snapshot of the entry to the English Living Dictionaries. The word is defined as a noun which means to constantly modify the truth, to lie incessantly and habitually, and to lie without respite.

Rahul Gandhi claims new word added to the English dictionary, and it has to do a lot with PM Modi lies: “There is a new word in the English Dictionary,” read the recent tweet posted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi via his Twitter handle. The new word, claims Rahul Gandhi, is Modilie, which seems a direct attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over lying to the people across India. The Congress chief has also attached a snapshot of the entry to the English Living Dictionaries. The word is defined as a noun which means to constantly modify the truth, to lie incessantly and habitually, and to lie without respite.

It has not been long since the Gandhi tweeted the post and it already garnered over 1000 retweets and 3,232 likes. However, the word has was not found in any online dictionary, making it Congress scion Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack at PM Modi. The tweet has already recieved a massive response from the Twitterati. Here’s take a look at the tweet and the comments on it:

There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xdBdEUL48r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2019

After Jetlie, it's now Modilie! — Gaurav Pandhi गौरव पांधी (@GauravPandhi) May 15, 2019

Modi with the first digital camera. Pic via whatsapp pic.twitter.com/2OSwPf8bgp — 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒚 𝑲𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒐𝒌𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒂 (@VinayDokania) May 15, 2019

Its takes a great courage and years of hard work to be a liar ~ Saint Modi.. pic.twitter.com/0pIMsTdeN8 — 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒚 𝑲𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒐𝒌𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒂 (@VinayDokania) May 15, 2019

A few days back, PM Modi faced huge criticism after he claimed that the clouds and heavy rain prevented Pakistani radars from detecting Indian fighter jets during the Balakot air strikes. He further went on to say that it was he who asked the military to go ahead while they were in a dilemma.

