Rahul Gandhi claims PMO interfered in Rafale fighter jet negotiations between French govt and defence ministry : A report published by the Hindu on November 24, 2015, had mentioned that former defence minister Manohar Parrikar said the position taken by the PMO on Rafale fighter jet deal was contradictory to the stand taken by defence ministry and the negotiating team. Parrikar also requested that such situations should be avoided by the PMO as it undermines the MoD's negotiating position.

Rahul Gandhi claims PMO interfered in Rafale fighter jet negotiations between French govt and defence ministry: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for arm-twisting the Rs 59,000-crore Rafale fighter jet deal, which was signed in 2016, in his favour. Quoting a report published by the Hindu on November 24, 2015, the Congress president claimed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre carried out parallel talks with the French government through the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the Rafale deal.

The report prepared by then Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar had stated that former defence minister Manohar Parrikar said the position taken by the PMO was contradictory to the stand taken by defence ministry and the negotiating team. Parrikar also said that such situations should be avoided by the PMO as it undermines the MoD’s negotiating position.

The Gandhi scion said ministry note claimed that parallel talks weakened the position of the MoD on the fighter jet deal and the MoD opposed the PMO’S interference. The defence ministry had also suggested that it was ready to adopt a revised modality of negotiations led by the PMO at appropriate level if it (the PMO) was not confident about the outcome of negotiations carried out by the MoD.

#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the media in Delhi. https://t.co/zPfFjRBGBV — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2019

Rahul alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself robbed Air Force’s Rs 30,000 crore and gave it to Anil Ambani and the Congress party has been raising the issue since one year. Now a report has come where Defence Ministry officials said that the PM was holding parallel negotiations with France government.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More