Rahul Gandhi on Sunday supported Abhijit Banerjee. He said millions of Indians are proud of his work. He slammed Piyush Goyal by saying that bigots are blinded by hatred and have no idea what a professional is.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday comes up in support of Nobel prize award-winning economist Abhijit Banerjee after Union Minister Piyush Goyal described Banerjee as a left-leaning person. Slamming the BJP leader, Rahul Gandhi said millions of Indians are proud of Banerjee and bigots are blinded by hatred. He tweeted: Dear Mr Banerjee… These bigots are blinded by hatred and have no idea what a professional is. You cannot explain it to them, even if you tried for a decade. Please be certain that millions of Indians are proud of your work.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday had said the Nobel prize award winner’s thinking is left-leaning. He had also said Banerjee’s praise for the NYAY scheme was rejected by Indian voters and there was no need to accept what he thinks about the scheme.

In response to Union Minister, Banerjee had said that Piyush Goyal is questioning his professionalism. Reports said Banerjee had assisted the Congress in formulating the NYAY scheme that promised Rs 72,000 to poor families per year. However, he also said Pm Narendra Modi is genuinely popular and the people should support him.

Despite the scheme, Congress failed to score 100 plus in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. BJP won the elections with a massive majority. PM Narendra Modi was sworn as the PM for the second term. Rahul Gandhi had also lost his family bastion Amethi against Smriti Irani while Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat.

Banerjee has been a critic of the BJP government’s economic policies. Recently, he termed the Indian economy is in a state of crisis. Abhijit Banerjee was awarded a Nobel prize in Economics this year.

