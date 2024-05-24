Rahul Gandhi Comment: Hemant Was Kept Behind Bars Because He Is 'Tribal'

Between The Two Chief Ministers Arrested, The ‘Tribal’ CM Is Yet Behind Bars

Amid the ongoing elections, as we draw closer to the end, yet another controversy has emerged in the charged political environment. During a session in Haryana’s Panchkula titled ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan,’ Rahul Gandhi made remarks about the arrests of the Chief Ministers of Delhi and Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January this year due to a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He is presently in judicial custody, having been unable to secure any interim relief from the courts.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March concerning the Delhi liquor policy case. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1.

Rahul Gandhi compared the arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, highlighting that a “tribal Chief Minister” remains behind bars.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“It is clearly mentioned in our Constitution that every citizen in the country should be treated equally. So my simple question is, what is the participation of 90 percent of people? Whether it is media or bureaucracy, 90 per cent of people are not a part of it… it is as if they don’t exist,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Two Chief Ministers were arrested. The Adivasi Chief Minister (Hemant Soren) is still in jail. He was arrested before and is still behind bars. The national media has forgotten him; it doesn’t talk about him… Mayawati is corrupt but not Naveen Patnaik, Lalu Yadav is corrupt… if someone is tribal or Dalit, he is automatically framed,” he added.

READ MORE : Did The Bangladesh MP Fall Into A ‘honey trap’? How Was His Body Treated By The killers?