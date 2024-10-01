Rahul Gandhi Comments On Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention, Says, ‘Your Arrogance Will Be Broken’

According to a police official, Sonam Wangchuk and his fellow protesters had intended to spend the night at the Singhu border.

Over the recent march, people from Ladakh, including activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained by Delhi Police. The march was led demanding the sixth schedule status for Ladakh. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the detention.

According to a police official, Sonam Wangchuk and his fellow protesters had intended to spend the night at the Singhu border. Despite being advised to return due to prohibitory orders in place in Delhi, they continued their march. As a result, police stationed at the border detained around 120 individuals, including Wangchuk.

I AM BEING DETAINED…

along with 150 padyatris

at Delhi Border, by a police force of 100s some say 1,000.

Many elderly men & women in their 80s and few dozen Army veterans…

Our fate is unknown.

We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu’s Samadhi… in the largest democracy… pic.twitter.com/iPZOJE5uuM — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 30, 2024

Reacting to the detentions, Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disapproval. He compared the situation to the farmers’ protests, stating, “Modi ji, just like with the farmers, this ‘Chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice.”

The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable. Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future? Modi ji, like with the farmers, this… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 30, 2024

He further condemned the detention of elderly citizens, calling it “unacceptable.” Gandhi added, “The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable. Why are elderly citizens being held at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future?”

Also Read: After Lucknow, Protest Begins In J&K Against Killing Of Hassan Nasrallah

Sources from the Delhi Police told PTI that the detained individuals, including Wangchuk, were taken to Alipur and other nearby police stations at the Delhi-Haryana border. Authorities stated that the detainees would be released after some time.