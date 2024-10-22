Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi Confident Priyanka Will Be Wayanad’s Champion In Parliament

Exuding confidence over the candidature of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that she will emerge as a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. (Read more below)

Rahul Gandhi Confident Priyanka Will Be Wayanad’s Champion In Parliament

Exuding confidence over the candidature of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that she will emerge as a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament.

“The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let’s ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

“The people of India have saved the Constitution and democracy. The deprived and poor population of the country stood with India to protect their rights. Congratulations to all the alliance partners and the lion workers of Congress,” Rahul Gandhi said in a separate post on X.

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to discuss campaign strategies as she prepares to file her nomination for the by-elections in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Vadra, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will lead a roadshow from Wayanad’s Kalpetta New Bus Stand in the morning before filing the nomination on October 23.

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypoll, Congress declared Gandhi’s candidature for the Wayanad seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Senior Congress leaders will also remain present during Gandhi’s nomination filing before the district collector in the afternoon.

After being active in politics for five years, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Gandhi will make her electoral debut in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where the bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 13. Along with this, the Election Commission announced by-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Election Commission Stops Rural Housing Survey In 6 Bengal Districts Due To Bye-Polls

Filed under

Congress party Priyanka Gandhi nomination Priyanka gandhi vadra Rahul Gandhi Wayanad bypoll Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

China’s Maritime Ambitions: Navigating Power Dynamics In Global Waters

China’s Maritime Ambitions: Navigating Power Dynamics In Global Waters

A Heated Arguement Between TMC Leader Kalyan Banerjee And BJP Leader Over Waqf Bill| WATCH

A Heated Arguement Between TMC Leader Kalyan Banerjee And BJP Leader Over Waqf Bill| WATCH

Entertainment

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox