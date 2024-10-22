Rahul Gandhi Confident Priyanka Will Be Wayanad’s Champion In Parliament

Exuding confidence over the candidature of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that she will emerge as a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. (Read more below)

“The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi. I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament. Join us tomorrow, 23rd October, as she files her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Together, let’s ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi to discuss campaign strategies as she prepares to file her nomination for the by-elections in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Vadra, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will lead a roadshow from Wayanad’s Kalpetta New Bus Stand in the morning before filing the nomination on October 23.

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the bypoll, Congress declared Gandhi’s candidature for the Wayanad seat as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. Senior Congress leaders will also remain present during Gandhi’s nomination filing before the district collector in the afternoon.

After being active in politics for five years, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Gandhi will make her electoral debut in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, where the bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 13. Along with this, the Election Commission announced by-elections in 47 assembly seats across 15 states.

