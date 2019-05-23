Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his impressive victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections held from Aprill11 to May 2019. Addressing a brief press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said his party has accepted the mandate of the people and he congratulate the prime minister for the landslide win. He, however, said he won’t get into the details of what went wrong for his party in the elections as it is the day for the winners and he would congratulate the BJP for its success. Rahul Gandhi said it is a fight of two ideologies, of two different visions and he would continue to fight for his party’s cause. He said the party would win future elections with more hard work.

The Congress leader thanked all party workers and leaders who have worked hard for the party in the elections. He asked them not to be afraid and continue to do their work with dedication. He said there is still a large section of people in the country who will vote for Congress. He thanked BJP leader Smriti Irani for her emphatic victory in Amethi, which had been a home-turf for the Congress president. He said he wants her to take care of Amethi with all the care it needs. The Congress is expected to hold a working committee meeting later this week to ponder on the recent setback.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday swept the national elections by winning nearly 300 seats in the 543-member Lower House of parliament. The latest trends showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading in more than 350 seats. The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 282 seats, while BJP-NDA combined bagged 336. The 17th Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, 2019, in all the state and the union territories.

