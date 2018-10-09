Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday blamed the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power at the Centre since 2003, for the exodus of north Indian migrant workers from Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi said the government must restore peace since migrant workforce is critical to growth and attacks on migrants, mainly from UP and Bihar, should be condemned.

Rahul Gandhi's statement came at a time when some members of Thakor Sena, an OBC outfit in Gujarat led by Congress leader Alpesh Thakor, were arrested by the Gujarat Police in connection with the violence.

A week-long violence in several districts of Gujarat which broke out after the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha has reportedly triggered the exodus of the several people who hail from north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As per official reports, 18 FIRs have been registered in a week and over 170 people have been arrested for inciting people to carry out violent acts.

Addressing a rally in Bari, Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi raised farmers’ issues, unemployment, GST and note ban and blamed the Modi government for multiplying people’s problems.

The Congress president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 2 crore jobs for youth. Instead, he crushed small businesses and the economy with demonetisation and GST. All his policies are only to help and protect 15-20 industrialists; not farmers. The unemployment rate in India is the highest in 20 years. Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi , who PM Modi refers to as Mehul ‘Bhai’, fled away from the country with Rs 35,000 crore of the public’s money and our government became a mute spectator, he said.

The Congress leader warned the NDA government that there is a growing anger in the youth due to lack of jobs and the government must address the issue.

Mentioning govt’s apathy towards farmers, the Gandhi scion said the country’s richest industrialists have taken loans from banks worth Rs 12,50,000 crore in last 4 years and refuse to pay back. But when small businesses, farmers ask for bank facilities, they are denied.

Modi Ji appears on TV 24-hours, his posters can be seen everywhere. Nobody can appear on TV free of cost, otherwise everyone would have appeared on TV. It requires crores for marketing and our PM’s marketing is done by the industrialists to whom the PM is giving crores, he said.

The Congress President said though he has personally appealed to the prime minister to waive farm loans, he keeps mum on the issue.

