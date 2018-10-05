Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the government, saying that a single, suffocating ideology is being imposed upon 1.2 billion. The Congress president made the remark while addressing 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the government, saying that a single, suffocating ideology is being imposed upon 1.2 billion. The Congress president made the remark while addressing 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi also slammed the government over the prevailing state of the economy as fuel prices continue to rise and rupee continues its slide against the US dollar.

With less than 7 months left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the Opposition campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that BJP is voted out of power.



