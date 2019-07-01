Rahu;l Gandhi on Monday will meet the Congress-ruled chief ministers. As per reports, the meeting is said to be crucial after the Congress president offered to resign. The worst debacle of the grand old party during the recently held last Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday will meet the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states. This will be the first meeting since the Congress president has offered his resignation as the party chief. As per reports, the crucial meeting will decide the suspense over Rahul Gandhi’s resignation.

Chief ministers of Congress-ruled states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry will attend the meeting at the Rahul Gandhi’s residence.

Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign after the Lok Sabha elections 2019 results when the grand old party managed to win 52 seats, marking its second electoral debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. Last elections were the worst for the Congress when it got the lowest number in the Lok Sabha since Independence. The only consolation for the party came from few states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Punjab where it successfully scores some seats.BJP alone swept the recently held Lok Sabha polls by winning 303 seats across the country and Congress-led UPA has notched up just 87 seats.

As per reports, Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde has been named as the front runner for the post of Congress president. The Gandhi family has also given a green signal to Shinde’s appointment as the next Congress chief.

Leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, AK Antony, Mukul Wasnik and Malikarjun Kharge were also considered as the best for the post. However, Shinde has emerged as the first choice of the Gandhi family. Shinde has a long political career stretching over four decades and is a known loyalist of the Gandhi family.

