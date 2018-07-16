Congress party president Rahul Gandhi's Muslim party remark controversy doesn't seem to end as a new development has taken place where an Urdu newspaper which published Congress chief's comments said that it stood by its report on Rahul Gandhi which was corroborated by the Congress party minority chief.

The row over Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Muslim party remark doesn’t seem to end. In another development to the controversy, an Urdu newspaper Inquilaab which had published comments of Rahul Gandhi from the event which the Congress chief attended when he met Muslim intellectual, said that it stood by its version published on June 12 edition. Clarifying the matter, Urdu newspaper Inquilaab in another report said that the version was corroborated by the Congress party minority chief. However, the minority chief has denied it. Congress chief Muslim party comments went viral on social media, following which the BJP did not leave any chance to hit out at Rahul Gandhi.

While the matter is still under the scrutiny of whether Rahul Gandhi really said Congress is a Muslim party, report of Urdu newspaper Mumtaz Alam Rizwi also stood by his report but added that what Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had said was nuanced.

Further explaining the matter, Mumtaz Alam Rizwi said that he had never used the term Muslim party. Rizwi mentioned that Rahul Gandhi had said that Congress is a party of Muslims. According to NDTV, Rizwi added, “Haan, (yes), because Muslims are weakened, they have become another version of Dalits in the country.”

Standing by to his reports, the Urdu newspaper reported Mumtaz Alam Rizwi said that this was the truth and added why should he reveal the source.

While the controversy doesn’t appear to die soon, PM Modi during one of his recent rally had raked Rahul Gandhi’s comments and hit out at the Congress party. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama also slammed the party and said that it was playing the risky game of religion. The Modi-led BJP had accused the Congress party for attempting to divide the country.

