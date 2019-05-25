Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief, his leadership visible in public: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala while holding a media briefing, two days after the BJP demolished the grand old party said that Congress president has the right to makes changes to restructure the party and a plan for this would be made public.

Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief, his leadership visible in public: The Congress on Saturday admitted that party president Rahul Gandhi had offered resignation from the post but it was unanimously rejected by the members of Congress working committee (CWC) at a crucial meet at party headquarters in New Delhi. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala while holding a media briefing, two days after the BJP demolished the grand old party said that Congress president has the right to make changes to restructure the party and a plan for this would be made public.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was part of the presser, said that the worst performance of the party in recently concluded general elections was just a loss of numbers. Supporting Gandhi lead role in the party, Azad said that his leadership is visible in public.

Responding to reports that Wayanad MP wanted a person to become Congress chief who has no links with the dominated Gandhi family, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asserted that without Gandhi, no one can lead the opposition, adding that and there was unanimity against his resignation.

While former defence minister AK Antony said that the recent performance of the party was not disastrous but Congress was not able to rise up to the expectations.

Earlier, the CWC meeting started at 11 am and ended around 3 pm under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. During the crucial meet, Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi said that Rahul’s resignation would boost the BJP which registered a thumping victory over Congress in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

When the reports started circulating about Gandhi’s resignation, the NDA leaders did not lose time to mock at Congress president. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that Gandhi should not resign as it is favouring the NDA to get votes in favour of the BJP-led alliance.

