Congress president Rahul Gandhi's announcement to provide Rs 72,000 to 20% poorest families every year is a masterstroke, however, his statement lacked clarity. In his speech at the press conference, the Congress president mistakenly said that Rs. 12,000 will be credited to the accounts as minimum basic income monthly, which contradicts the Rs.72,000 per year.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has on Monday announced the new scheme, NYAY, which promises Rs 72,000 to 20% poorest families in the country every year if elected to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. However, this announcement totally lacks clarity. According to a post on the official Twitter handle of Congress, Rahul Gandhi said that Rs. 12000 will be the minimum basic income that will be credited to the account of poorest families under the scheme every month, which means Rs. 12000 multiplied for 12 months is equivalent to Rs. 1,44,000, which contradicts Rahul Gandhi’s statement.

However, it has now been reported that the Congress president by mistakenly said that 12,000 will be minimum basic income monthly. The actual amount to be credited to the account of 20% poorest families under the scheme is 6000 p/m which equals to Rs. 72,000 per annum. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi said that this particular scheme will directly benefit 5 crore families and 25 crore people. All calculations regarding the NYAY scheme have been done and this scheme will be the first ever to be launched in the world, said the Congress President in a press conference after the party’s working committee meeting today. According to the official Twitter page of Congress, this minimum income guarantee will be the final assault on poverty.

Rahul Gandhi: Congress party promises that India's 20%,most poor families will get yearly 72,000 rupees in their bank accounts under minimum basic income guarantee scheme pic.twitter.com/cGWcUErPRh — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi: Agar kisi ki aamdani 12,000 se kam hai to hum us vyakti ki aamdani ko 12,000 rupaye tak phauncha denge. https://t.co/TpUFZ3hcye — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2019

Meanwhile, the Congress-JD(S) coalition are facing trouble in Karnataka after the southern ally as finding a suitable candidate was difficult and the seat had to be given back to Congress. However, latest reports, say that former Chief Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has filed his nomination from Tumkur as a coalition candidate.

Earlier, there were reports that Congress in Karnataka wanted to field JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda for Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North constituency, however, they later changed their decision and be fielded the veteran from Tumkur instead.

