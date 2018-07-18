Congress party President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday constituted the new dissolved Congress Working Committee (CWC) and dissolved the older one. Rahul Gandhi has dropped party veterans like Digvijay Singh, Janardhan Dwivedi and Sushil Kumar Shinde. While Rahul Gandhi has retained former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Congress leader Jyotirasditya Scindia as permanent and 10 others are special invitees to the CWC.

Congress party President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dissolved the old CWC (Congress Working Committee) and constituted a new one, as it appears that the new party chief is set to take the party forward. Rahul Gandhi formulated party’s highest decision-making body. The new Congress chief constituted a new Congress Working Committee, bringing in some new faces, and dropping some old and veteran faces. The ones who have been dropped in the new Congress Working Committee include former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, Janardhan Dwivedi and Sushil Kumar Shinde. Rahul Gandhi has also brought in some new and younger faces into the team.

Speaking on formulating the new Congress Working Committee, some party insiders have said that this shows Rahul Gandhi’s intent to bring in young talent into the party and also shows that he wants some veterans to maintain the roots of the grand old party who can lead the way for the new inductees.

This move by the new Congress president seems to be taken in the wake of next years General Assembly Elections and to take on the Modi-led BJP. According to reports, the new CWC will be carrying its first meeting on Sunday. Reports say that Rahul Gandhi has asked state units president to attend the forthcoming meeting on Thursday and also legislature leader of the party, for their valuable opinion.

The new CWC has 23-members including party veteran, former party president and Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi on the board. Before this Sonia Gandhi led the party for 19 long years which has now been finally taken over by his son Rahul Gandhi. While the new Congress president Rahul Gandhi has dropped party veterans like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Janardhan Dwivedi and Sushil Kumar Shinde, Congress president has still retained leaders including Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni and Ashok Gehlot. Reports say that former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Congress leader Jyotirasditya Scindia will be permannet invitees and 10 others will be special invitees.

Among those who have been dropped in the new CWC constituted by Rahul Gandhi are Jitendra Singh who has been replaced by BK Hariprasad, CP Joshi is also not in the new CWC. While party leaders like Mukul Wasnik, Avinash Pande, KC Venugopal, Dipak Babraia, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Gaikhangam have been included into the new CWC. While those who will permanent invitees to the new CWC meetings are Balasahed Thorat, Tariq Hameed Karra, PC Chacko, Randeep Surjewala and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

