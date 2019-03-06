Rafale deal: Earlier in the day, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that documents related to Rafale deal have been stolen from the defence ministers. The government also threatened The Hindu publication with the Official Secrets Act for publishing articles based on them.

Rahul Gandhi demands FIR against PM Narendra Modi in Rafale deal: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that a case can be registered against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in alleged irregularities in controversial Rafale deal. There was enough evidence to prosecute the prime minister in the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi said in a series of tweets. The crucial Rafale files incriminating PM Modi are now reported stolen by the Central government and it is a clear destruction of evidence and an obvious coverup, the Congress scion said.

The Congress president’s fresh attack came on a day when the Supreme Court heard the review petitions filed by the former union ministers in the Vajpayee government, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and advocate Prashant Bhushan against its December 14 Rafale verdict. The second petition was filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. The apex court, however, refused to hear his plea over derogatory remarks made by him against the judiciary.

There is now enough evidence to prosecute the PM in the #RafaleScam. The trail of corruption begins & ends with him. That crucial Rafale files incriminating him are now reported “stolen” by the Govt, is destruction of evidence & an obvious coverup. #FIRagainstCorruptModi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 6, 2019

Earlier in the day, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that documents related to Rafale deal were stolen from the defence ministry either by public servants and an investigation is pending. The government also threatened The Hindu publication with the Official Secrets Act for publishing articles based on them.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph was hearing a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14 Rafale deal verdict. The Congress president was leaving no stone unturned to make Rafale deal an election issue with a direct attack on PM Modi.

