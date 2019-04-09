The BJP has stressed on national security and its core issues of Uniform Civil Code, the abolition of Article 370, taking forward its nationalism narrative that begun with Balakot airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot. The BJP has been trying to convince voters that PM Modi is the best suitable man to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

The voting for the first phase will be held on April 11

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described BJP’s manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the voice of an isolated man, apparently taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the Congress scion said his party’s manifesto represents the voice of a million people and it is wise and powerful. A day after the BJP released its Sankalp Patra or manifesto for the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Congress president came down heavily on the BJP for its manifesto which the ruling party aspires to do in coming five years if voted to power.

In an early morning tweet, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP manifesto was drafted in a closed room and it is short-sighted and reflects the arrogance of the party leadership.

The Congress and various opposition parties have repeatedly alleged that every independent voice within the BJP against PM Modi and party president Amit Shah has been muzzled down by both of them.

The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful. The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 9, 2019

The BJP has stressed on national security and its core issues of Uniform Civil Code, the abolition of Article 370, taking forward its nationalism narrative that begun with Balakot airstrike in Pakistan’s Balakot in February this year. The BJP has been trying to convince voters that PM Modi is the best suitable man to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

On the national security front, the BJP has questioned Congress ‘soft’ attitude towards Pakistan, which, according to the BJP, emboldened terrorists to launch attacks in India.

On the other side, the NYAY or minimum income grantee scheme is at the heart of the Congress’ campaign for Lok Sabha elections. The party has said its plans will bring justice to the poor, farmers and deprived sections of the society. But it has been questioned by the BJP, saying what the grand old party was doing in the last 70 years.

The voting for the first phase will be held on April 11 and all political parties are leaving no stone turned to woo the voters ahead of the last leg of campaigning. The votes will be counted on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More