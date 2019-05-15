Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Ludhiana while campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab: Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and party leader Asha Kumari were seen taking tractor ride with Congress president on the driving seat. The Congress party posted a video on Twitter with the hashtag #AbHogaNyay.

Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Ludhiana while campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday was seen driving a tractor in Punjab’s Ludhiana while campaigning for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections. In an unusual development, Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and party leader Asha Kumari were seen taking tractor ride with Congress president on the driving seat.

The Congress party posted a video on Twitter with the hashtag #AbHogaNyay. Congress president was in Punjab where Lok Sabha elections for all the 13 seats would be held on May 19, in the last phase. In Ludhiana, Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonisation.

Sitting lawmaker, Bittu is seeking re-election from Ludhiana against AAP candidate Tejpal Singh Gill and SAD contestant Maheshinder Singh. He had defeated Harvinder Singh Phoolka by a margin of around 40,000 votes.

Rahul Gandhi also campaigned for Congress candidate Mohd Sadique who is contesting from Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. The seat was bagged by AAP’s Sadhu Singh, defeating SAD’s Paramjit Kaur Gulshan by a huge margin. Congress candidate Joginder Singh stood third in the race. Congress has not given a mandate to 2014 candidate, replacing him with former Bhadaur MLA.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and debutant Aam Admi Party won four each seat respectively. The BJP had won a single seat.

