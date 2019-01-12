Rahul Gandhi Dubai speech: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi began his two-day visit to Dubai on Friday, January 11, where he addressed the Indian diaspora at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Gandhi was accompanied by Kerala leader Oommen Chandy and other part leaders like Sam Pitroda, Milind Deora who met Dubai Vice President and Prime Minister HH Sheikh Mohammed at a business meeting.

Rahul Gandhi Dubai speech: With just a few months left for the General elections, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi began his two-day visit to Dubai on Friday, January 11, where he addressed the Indian diaspora at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi praised the UAE for declaring 2019 as the “Year of Tolerance” but expressed grief by saying India, on the other hand, has been witnessing excessive intolerance for the past four-and-a-half years. Without directly mentioning the BJP, Mr Gandhi said India can never be governed only on one idea.

He enunciated displeasure by saying today the Indian country is facing difference over political reasons. Meanwhile, he also laid emphasis on the Indian expatriates saying without their contribution, it would be impossible for the country to achieve what it has achieved for far. It was an NRI (Mahatma Gandhi) who embattled against the British Raj during India’s independence struggle, Mr Gandhi added.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Dubai: We can never run a country like India, believing that only one idea is correct and all others are wrong. Today, my beloved country India is being divided for political reasons. pic.twitter.com/On6Xq26At4 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

Meanwhile, this is Rahul Gandhi’s first foreign visit after the Congress party won in three Hindi heartland states-Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while the party witnessed a defeat in Telangana and Mizoram, where regional parties-Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Mizo National Front made decisive victories.

