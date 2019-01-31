After Manohar Parrikar penned a letter to Rahul Gandhi criticising the Congress Supremo for extracting political mileage from the hospital visit, Gandhi has written back saying he empathised with the Goa Chief Minister and that he was just trying to prove his loyalty to his party

A day after Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar wrote to Rahul Gandhi asking him not to use his ailing health for political mileage, the Congress President has responded to the Goa CM saying that no details of their latest discussions have been divulged and that whatever he said was in the public domain. The Congress supremo visited Parrikar on Thursday and had later revealed that both of them had a discussion on Rafale deal. However, Parrikar has denied all such claims and slammed Gandhi for playing dirty politics in the garb of a courtesy visit to an ailing person.

Gandhi in response said he empathised with Parrikar and could understand why such a letter was issued by him. He said that Parrikar was forced to pen letter against him. Since their last meeting in Panaji, he had only talked about was already available in the public domain on the Rafale deal, wrote the Congress chief.

Gandhi was attacked by BJP Chief Amit Shah for extracting political mileage out of nothing. Gandhi, in response to the letter, has said that Parrikar was forced to write back in order to prove his loyalty to the party and that such a letter has resulted in an unfortunate controversy.

