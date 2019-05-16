Rahul questioned if there are no jobs in India, what will happen to the country in an exclusive interview to India News-NewsX TV channels. Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should accept the government's failure over job crises in the country.

Rahul Gandhi exclusive India News, NewsX interview: Will ensure jobs for youth, says Congress chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of employment. Rahul questioned if there are no jobs in India, what will happen to the country in an exclusive interview to India News-NewsX TV channels. Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should accept the government’s failure over job crises in the country. The Congress chief asserted that PM Narendra Modi led government has failed to create jobs for the youth who are mostly facing the issue since BJP has come to power.

However, Gandhi said that his party’s ‘Nyay’ scheme will help in revival of the economy and create jobs in the country which have been badly affected by demonetisation and GST decisions of the PM Narendra Modi government. The Congress party in its 2019 party manifesto has promised to give an annual income support of Rs 72,000 to the poorest 20 per cent families under the scheme if comes to power. It has also promised to fill the 22 lakh government job vacancies which are lying vacant.

Gandhi had already challenged PM Narendra Modi to a debate on job and Rafale issues. He had also advised PM Modi to interact with the youth and listen to their views on the job scenario and address their issues within the least time.

As per the 2017-18 data of National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO’s) periodic labour force survey (PLFS) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, India’s unemployment rate hit a 45-year-high and reached to 6.1 per cent.

He also said that people have lost confience in PM Modi. Congress chief said that during the five year rule, people are now aware of the BJP government who have misued important institutions of the country for their own benefits.

He accused the BJP government for damaging the judiciary of the country. He said that BJP is taking away the freedom of important intitutions of the country and said that their final motive is to destroy the Indian Constitution.

The voting for the last phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place on May 19. the counting will be held on May 23.

