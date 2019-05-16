Rahul Gandhi exclusive India News, NewsX interview: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is losing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the people of the country will decide who will be India's next prime minister. In an exclusive interview to India News-NewsX TV channels, Gandhi said the people have lost their faith in Modi within 5 years.

Attacking Prime Minister Modi for playing politics over national security, Rahul Gandhi said while the Congress extended its support to the Union government and the security forces after the Pulwama attack to ensure the country’s enemies were dealt with firmly and decisively, Narendra Modi, on the other hand, held a press conference outside the Oberoi-Trident hotel in Mumbai less than 2 days after the 26/11 terror attack even as the forces were fighting terrorists holed up in the hotel. The UPA government under Manmohan Singh was in power at that time.

The Congress chief made the statement when asked about his take on the recent Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of over 50 CRPF jawans. Gandhi noted that after Pulwama, he had told his party not to play any politics as it was a matter of national mourning. On February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber detonated a mini-van filled with explosives next to a CRPF convoy of almost 70 vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

On November 28, 2008, Modi, then the Gujarat chief minister, had addressed the media outside Oberoi-Trident hotel. He targeted the then Manmohan Singh government for lapses in security in India’s financial capital and a confused national security policy.

