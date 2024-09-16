Home
Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes On occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi

Meanwhile, in her message to the nation on the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu said that Prophet Muhammad had set an example of a human society based on equality.

Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes On occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid.
In a post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to all. May this auspicious occasion bring peace, joy, and compassion to our hearts and homes. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity.”

Meanwhile, in her message to the nation on the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu said that Prophet Muhammad had set an example of a human society based on equality.

 

“On the auspicious occasion of Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) has set a wonderful example of a human society based on equality. He has also taught to follow the path of truth with patience. On this occasion, let us all pledge to implement his teachings in practical life and continue to be active for the development of the country,” the President said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings and wrote a post on X, “Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around.”

Milad-un-Nabi, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar.

This year, the festivities started on the evening of Sunday, September 15, 2024, and will conclude on the evening of Monday, September 16, 2024.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. The Prophet’s birth anniversary is generally marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

