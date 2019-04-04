Wayanad is considered to be one of the safest constituencies for Congress as sources suggest that the party believes nothing will work against Rahul Gandhi as the region is a Congress stronghold. The Lok Sabha constituency has been won by Congress twice and is spread across revenue districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram, hence the seat is often considered a safe turf for the Congress

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, filed his nomination from Wayanad, Kerala followed by roadshow in which he is accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Wayanad is the second constituency Rahul Gandhi is contesting apart from his home turf Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing media, Rahul said he won’t say anything against the CPM, despite the party attacking him and speaking against him.

The Congress President said he has come to Kerala to send a message that India is one, be it North, South, East or West. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS and Centre have worked in South, it was no less than an assault on culture and languages of South India and people also felt the same, added Rahul. Earlier in the day, Smriti Irani criticised Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad saying Rahul enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, however, his nomination from elsewhere besides Amethi was an insult of the constituency and people here will not tolerate this.

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one, be it North,South,East or West. My aim is to send a message, there is a feeling in South India that the way Centre,Modi ji and RSS are working its like an assault on culture and languages in South

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: I understand that my brothers and sisters in CPM will now speak against me and attack me, but I am not going to say a word against the CPM in my entire campaign

After filing his nomination, Rahul began his roadshow in Wayanad which created a stampede-like situation and people were almost jumping over each other to get a glimpse of the Congress President. Three journalists sustained minor injuries after a barricade in the Congress President’s roadshow broke. The injured were helped to the ambulance by Rahul Gandhi.

Wayanad: Three journalists, including ANI reporter, sustained minor injuries after a barricade in Rahul Gandhi's roadshow broke. The injured were helped to the ambulance by Rahul Gandhi. #Kerala

Many Left leaders have been upset with the Congress President since he announced his candidature from Wayanad as they claimed that Congress has lost the plot by choosing to fight against the Left instead of BJP.

The Congress President, accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed his nomination from the region. The brother-sister duo arrived in Kozhikode on Wednesday to an arousing welcome by the people.

Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik have been assigned the charge to oversee arrangements in Wayanad.

