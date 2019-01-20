Rahul Gandhi on Sunday sent a letter to Manipur journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem, who has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) by the state government. Congress scion said that Wangkhem's detention under NSA was one of the many attempts to trample on constitutional rights of the people. Linking the arrest on a national level Rahul said that regressive forces continue to unleash violence with impunity, while those who seek accountability are being jailed.

Reaching out to the Manipur journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhem, who has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA), Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday ripped into the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur condemning his incarnation. Congress scion said that Wangkhem’s detention under NSA was one of the many attempts to trample on constitutional rights of the people. Linking the arrest on a national level Rahul said that regressive forces continue to unleash violence with impunity, while those who seek accountability are being jailed.

The Manipur government has been facing heat since the arrest of scribe under NSA. According to the state government, Wangkhem has been arrested to “prevent him from acting in any matter prejudicial to the security of the state and maintenance of public order”. However, reports suggest, the journalist was arrested after he criticised chief minister N Biren Singh for observing the birth anniversary of Rani of Jhansi in Imphal.

In the video, the scribe can be heard saying that chief minister was a puppet of PM Modi. He even criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS for organising a function to mark the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. Wangkhem alleged that the Rani of Jhansi had nothing to do with Manipur.

Wangkhem was taken into custody on November 27 and then on sentenced to a year’s detention under NSA. This all happened after a day Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, released Wangkhemcha on bail saying that his comments did not amount to “sedition.”

