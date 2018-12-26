Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday requested PM Modi to shift his focus from "posing for cameras" to the 15 miners trapped in a 370-foot illegal coal mine in Meghalaya for the last 2 weeks. The miners are trapped since December 13, and the rescue operations have been suspended due to lack of high-powered pumps to remove the water from the pit.

Congress scion accused the Modi government of refusing to "organise high-pressure pumps" required by the rescue teams for the operations.

“15 miners have been struggling for air in a flooded coal mine for two weeks. Meanwhile, PM struts about on Bogibeel Bridge posing for cameras. His government refuses to organise high-pressure pumps for the rescue. PM please save the miners,” Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.

The 15 miners are trapped since December 13, and the rescue operations have been suspended due to lack of high-powered pumps to remove the water from the pit. According to reports, more than 100 personnel from national and state disaster response forces are waiting for the water to recede about 30 feet in the absence of these pumps.

Meanwhile, While the Opposition has attacked the state government citing the recent rescue operation of Thailand involving international search and rescue teams to rescue the 13 trapped footballers, the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has come to saying that he has written to Coal India to provide high-powered pumps to help the rescue teams.

