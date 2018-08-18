Congress president Rahul Gandhi has initiated a 6-member hand-picked task force to expose Rafale scam nationwide. According to reports, Randeep Surjewala will supervise the 6-member task force. Other members who will be part of the new task force constituted by Rahul Gandhi force are Arjun Modwadia, Jaipal Reddy, Shakti Singh Gohil. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Jaiveer Shergill, Pawan Khera will also be part of the 6-member team.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has initiated a 6-member hand-picked task force to expose Rafale scam nationwide. According to reports, Randeep Surjewala will supervise the 6-member task force. Other members who will be part of the new task force constituted by Rahul Gandhi force are Arjun Modwadia, Jaipal Reddy, Shakti Singh Gohil. Priyanka Chaturvedi, Jaiveer Shergill, Pawan Khera will also be part of the 6-member team. Rahul Gandhi has consistently raked the issue of Rafale deal alleging the government of causing loss to the exchequer by paying a high cost for the jets. The Congress president has accused the government of corruption in the Rafale deal, saying that deal was done to benefit a particular businessman.

In order to expose the Rafale jet deal which took place under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, 50 Congress leaders will be holding a press conference in 100 cities across India in coming days. Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy will head the team.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government, Rahul Gandhi in previous Parliament session has raked the issue and asked the ruling government why the costs of the jets had got increased when the deal was being worked upon during the UPA regime. Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the government for not making the details of the deal like cost public. He alleged that the Modi government was hiding the information as there was corruption involved in it.

In the recently concluded monsoon session of the Parliament, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Rahul alleged that the BJP leaders had misled the country on defence deal with France. Rahul Gandhi had asked Centre how the price of each Rafale jet raised from Rs 540 crore to Rs 1400 crore.

