Congress president Rahul Gandhi was left blushing when a woman gave him a peck on the cheek at a public rally in Gujarat's Valsad. The Congress scion was in Gujarat to address the Jan Aakrosh rally. The incident has also got caught on camera and is doing the rounds on several social media platforms.

It was indeed a Happy Valentine’s Day for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who arrived Gujarat’s Valsad on Thursday to address the Jan Aakrosh rally. The Congress scion was about to take his seat when a woman holding a garland came to Gandhi and kissed him on his cheek. The woman, a Congress worker, was also joined by other party women workers then put the garland around his neck. The Congress scion was blushing during the whole time and was left a bit embarrassed. The moment once again proved that the Congress chief holds massive popularity among the women supporters.

Meanwhile, the entire incident has also got caught on camera and the video is doing the rounds on several social media platforms. In the video, one can see Gandhi having no clue what was about to happen next. As soon Gandhi leans towards the woman, she leaves no time to give him a peck on his cheek. Here’s take a look at the video:

#WATCH A woman kisses Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Valsad, #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/RqIviTAvZ9 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Soon after the video surfaced on several social media platforms, it went viral online. Twitter users have continuously been re-tweeting the video with hilarious comments. Here’s take a look at some of the posts shared by Twitterati:

Happy Valentines Day 😍🥰😎 — Jagdeep Shah (@shah_jagdeep) February 14, 2019

While addressing the rally, Gandhi reiterated his stance over Rafale deal scam. He targeted PM Modi saying that “Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai” adding that the French president had also agreed to the statement.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More