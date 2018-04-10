Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi has wished Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) toppers Tina Dqabi and her Kashmiri husband Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan through his Twitter account. He has expressed his concern in his tweet over the growing intolerance and communal hatred in the country and urges the youth to get inspired by the couples love story.

Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter account to express his regards. He wrote, “Congratulations Tina Dabi & Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred.” According to reports, the duo had fallen in love during their training at the Department of Personnel and Training office in Delhi.

Congratulations Tina Dabi & Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you.https://t.co/PPCOHotMFW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 10, 2018

Tina topped the civil services in her first attempt, while Athar also came second in the same in his second attempt in the year 2015. The duo was allocated the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in the year 2016. Meanwhile, talking about how she met the love of her life during her training, Dabi said, “We met in the morning and by evening Aamir was at my door. Uske liye pehli nazar mein pyaar ho gaya (For him, it was love at first sight).” She further said, “As any freethinking independent woman, I am entitled to certain choices. I am very happy with my choice and so is Aamir. Our parents are happy too. But there will always be those elements, that small minority who will always pass negative comments about dating someone from another religion.“

