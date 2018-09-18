Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in an event on Monday said that if Congress returns to the power then they will remove the current GST, which takes money from the pockets of the poorest to fill the pockets of richest industrialists. Rahul Gandhi also called Shivraj Singh Chouhan an announcement making-machine, who doesn't fulfil his promises.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday participated in a special program for the state party workers called Karyakarta Samwad (Talk to workers) at the Dussehra BHEL Maidan and boosted party workers ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. In the event, Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and called him an announcement making-machine. Rahul Gandhi said like cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was a run making machine, Chouhan is an announcement making-machine.

“Sachin Tendulkar was called a run-making machine because whenever he came to the pitch, people knew he would make runs – 50, 60 or 100 runs. Similarly, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is an announcement making-machine. Whenever he is on the field, he starts making announcements. He made 21,000 announcements and Madhya Pradesh left all other states behind. This state has emerged number one in corruption, offences against women, rapes, and malnutrition,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Not only the state government Rahul Gandhi also lashed out at the centre saying demonetisation was the world’s biggest scam in which all dishonest people turned their black money to white.

Rahul Gandhi announced that if Congress returns to the power then they will have to exit the existing GST and a new middle-class friendly GST will be imposed.

“The Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) took money from the pockets of the poorest to fill the pockets of richest industrialists. This Gabbar Singh Tax will end after 2019 and a new GST will be implemented.

On the issues of farm loans, Rahul Gandhi asked if Modi government can waive NPAs of top 10 richest people of the country then why they can not waive small loans of farmers.

