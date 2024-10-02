Rahul Gandhi Honors K. Kamaraj On Death Anniversary

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Congress leader K. Kamaraj on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

In a post on his social media account, Rahul Gandhi stated that Kamaraj’s visionary policies for the upliftment of the marginalized and empowerment of the underprivileged continue to inspire generations across the country.

“Humble tributes to the iconic leader from Tamil Nadu, Shri K. Kamaraj Ji, on his death anniversary. His humility, dedication, and visionary policies for the upliftment of the marginalized and the empowerment of the underprivileged continue to inspire generations across the country. His legacy will always be remembered and cherished,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat, respectively.

Kumaraswami Kamaraj was born humble and poor in a backward area of Tamil Nadu on July 15, 1903. His schooling lasted only six years, and at the age of twelve, he was already working as a shop assistant. He was barely fifteen when he learned about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which became a turning point in his life.

Kamaraj was elected to the Madras Legislative Assembly in 1937, unopposed. He was re-elected in 1946 and later elected to the Constituent Assembly of India in 1946, as well as to Parliament in 1952. He became Chief Minister of Madras in 1954. In 1963, he suggested to Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, that senior Congress leaders should leave ministerial posts to focus on organizational work. This suggestion came to be known as the ‘Kamaraj Plan.’

He was posthumously honored with India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1976.

