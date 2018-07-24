Goa BJP spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik on Monday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he winked in the at PM MODI like loafers in the Parliament. He said that the Congress president lacks understanding the issues of the countries thus he performs such cheap gimmicks to make headlines.

The unprecedented hug between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliament has been making the headlines since Friday, July 2o. Congress face for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi was not limited to the hug only, he also winked at another MLA after his speech that led to a huge controversy. A number of Opposition leaders came forward and criticised Rahul Gandhi for his unacceptable behaviour. Recently, Goa BJP spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi for the act and said Rahul Gandhi winked like the ‘loafers’ in the Parliament.

He said that Rahul Gandhi disrespected the Parliament when he went to PM Modi and hugged him. Coming to the winking part, Goa spokesperson said that he and youth know that such winks are made by ‘loafers’ outside colleges or maybe at some girls. He further added that the saffron party condemns Rahul Gandhi’s such acts.

He added that the Goa Congress should look out for a credible leader for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as Rahul Gandhi has gone down to perform cheap gimmicks to make headlines. He said that Rahul Gandhi has failed to understand the issues of people in the country.

The acts of Rahul Gandhi, the hug that the entire nation saw, has disrespected the Parliament. And the winking incident, I and the youth know that such winks are made by 'loafers' outside colleges or maybe at some girls. We condemn such acts: Goa BJP Spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik pic.twitter.com/m2MxVOJFYW — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018

On Friday, July 20, after his speech on the no-confidence motion, Congress president Rahul Gandhi caught the eyes of the entire nation when he hugged PM Modi in the Parliament. The moment he came back to his seat, he was caught winking at another Congress leader, which was condemned by the BJP.

Earlier Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar attacked Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and called him a “kathputli” (puppet) in the hands of coalition partners. Chodankar had slammed Parrikar over his failure to take action against those who were involved chemically-laced fish being sold in Goa’s markets.

