The hug between Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi is again back in headlines. While earlier it was reported that 'hug' was Rahul Gandhi's strategy for Lok Sabha 2019 elections, a BJP leader has recently claimed that Rahul Gandhi did this on the advice of a tantrik. The following comments were reportedly made by BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

The hug by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during no-confidence motion at Lok Sabha had left everyone amazed, even those who had zero clues about Indian politics had their jaws touching the ground after they saw Gandhi hugging Modi in the Parliament soon after he ended his speech. While earlier it was reported that ‘hug’ was Rahul Gandhi’s strategy for Lok Sabha 2019 elections, a BJP leader has recently claimed that Rahul Gandhi did this on the advice of a tantrik. The following comments were reportedly made by BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

While speaking on the hug that Rahul Gandhi gave to PM Modi in Lok Sabha, Bagga said that one of his close friends, a Congress MP, had told him that Rahul Gandhi hugged Modi on the advice of a tantrik. He said that the tantrik had adviced Rahul Gandhi to touch PM Modi’s chair as soon he ends his speech.

The following gesture by Rahul Gandhi drew criticism from all the sections with many claiming that he had disrupted the decorum of the Parliament. Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan had also expressed her displeasure over the incident.

Before hugging PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP may hate him, abuse him and even call him a Pappu but he doesn’t have a problem with that. He added that all that he has for them is love.

After Rahul’s speech ended, he went to PM Modi bent down and hugged Modi while he remained seated. While Rahul was leaving, PM Modi called him back, shook his hand and further patted Rahul Gandhi on his back. Later, PM Modi took a jibe at him and said that one should not be in such a hurry when in a democracy. He added that a person who wanted his seat, walked up to him but he remained seated.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More