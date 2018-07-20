Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha after ending his speech listing the failures of the government. The Congress leader said he can continue to be called Pappu and dismissed, before walking across the well to the PM.

Before walking across the well of the House, Gandhi said he can be mocked at by the opposition for however long but he doesn’t have anything but love in his heart for them. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was ferocious in his assault on the government.

He picked holes in PM Narendra Modi’s campaign speeches on chowkidaar and tied it to the increase in income of BJP chief Amit Shah’s son. He also hit out at the Rafale deal leaving Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to respond along with Ananth Kumar.

Gandhigiri re-entered the popular lexicon after 2003’s Munnabhai MBBS of Raj Kumar Hirani when an imaginary Mahatma Gandhi turns a goonda, played by Sanjay Dutt, into a peace-loving citizen who uses hugs to convince people instead of beating them up. Incidentally, BJP MP Paresh Rawal played Dutt’s father, thespian Sunil Dutt, in the recently made biopic on Sanjay Dutt, also by Hirani.

Before him, BJP Madhya Pradesh chief Rakesh Singh hit out at the Congress party saying, Congres has only been indulged in scams whereas, the BJP has focused on schemes in its 4 years of rule.

