Congress President Rahul hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 20, in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion debate. The Congress leader said he can continue to be called Pappu and dismissed, before walking across the well to the PM.

Rahul Gandhi hugged Narendra Modi and the episode has created much buzz on the internet

The most unthinkable episode occurred in on Friday, July 20, the Parliment House today during the no-confidence motion debate, which was moved by the Congress, TDP. Congress President while addressing in the Parliament and pointing out the failed policies adopted by the Modi government, hugged Prime minister Narendra Modi.

In the serious discussion, which was earlier addressed by BJP Madhya Pradesh chief Rakesh Singh and Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla, turned out to be hilarious in the most astonishing way when Rahul Gandhi hugged Narendra Modi and the episode has created much buzz on the internet and the hug, of course, has turned into a meme.

While looking directly at Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, “You may call me Pappu, but I don’t hate you.” and then walked across to embrace him. The Congress leader has been ridiculed on social media for saying in a past session that if he was allowed to speak in the house, there would be an ‘earthquake’.

Meanwhile, after the hugging incident, the ruling dispensation took it to Twitter and wrote, “We cannot thank you enough for the entertainment!”

